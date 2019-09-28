Current Crystal Palace and former Liverpool star Christian Benteke has sensationally claimed that he’d get a game in the Reds’ front three alongside Mo Salah and Co.

In an interview with SPORTbible, Premier League star Christian Benteke replied with ‘Yeah’ when he was asked if he could shine alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s attack.

The Eagles forward is in dreadful run of form, the target man has scored just four times in his last 52 Premier League appearances according to Sky Sports.

The striker’s last goal came in Palace’s clash with Arsenal at the end of April earlier this year.

Benteke earned a move to the Reds after his phenomenal form with Aston Villa after arriving in England, the Reds signed the forward for £32.5m, as per BBC Sport, in the summer of 2015.

Following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking early in the 2015/16 season, the forward was cast aside by Jurgen Klopp once he was appointed as the Reds’ new boss.

Here’s how the Belgian international explained how he could fit into Liverpool’s team:

“It’s easy to say now because I play for Palace and they play for Liverpool, but when you train every day with the same players and the manager believes in you, it’s easier.”

“People will say I’m making excuses, but everyone knows the club was going through a transition when I was there.”

“If you compare the team from when I was there to the current team, I think there are only three, four players still in the first XI, most of them are new.”

Benteke managed to score 9 times in 29 Premier League appearances which doesn’t actually sound all that bad, however the powerful forward was often brought off the bench during his sole season in Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp opting for a different direction for his attack.

This is what the 28-year-old had to say on his exit from Liverpool:

“I started well, but he [Rodgers] was already under pressure from the previous season because they almost won the league, and then Klopp came and everything changed.”

“When he came to Liverpool he said, ‘Sorry, I want to play a different [style of] football – I want to have quick, small, sharp players’.”

“I tried to fight for my spot, but at the end of the season he said, ‘It’s best if you find a new situation too, I won’t hold you up.'”

Benteke will be hoping to win back his place in Palace’s starting lineup this season, it will be interesting to see if the star can get even close to where he was before he was hit with injury.