It seemed to be a good day for everyone involved with Rangers. Celtic dropped points away to Hibs and Aberdeen were thumped 5-0 at Ibrox after a crushing display.

Unfortunately it seems like Alan McGregor and Jermain Defoe were involved in a car accident after the game. The pictures show the cars involved being quite dented so it’s worrying to see.

It goes without saying that of course we hope everybody who was involved is okay.

Some pictures of the incident were uploaded to Twitter:

McGregor and defoe involved in a car crash after the game, hoping everyone involved is safe. pic.twitter.com/Z9Bq9EEowa — Darren (@darren12o1o3) September 28, 2019

There was an update given by Rangers on Twitter and it sounds like nobody was seriously injured: