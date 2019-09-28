One Premier League side are eyeing up a move for this Real Madrid ace after being impressed with his great start to the season, what a move this would be.

According to Mirror Football, Premier League side Wolves are interested in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, the report adds that Los Blancos could listen to offers for £20m-rated ace.

Wolves are keen on making a move for the 20-year-old playmaker in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has enjoyed a fruitful start to his loan spell with Real Sociedad, the youngster has made the transition from playing in Holland to playing in La Liga look effortless so far.

Real Madrid fans have been picking up on some of the ace’s eye-catching displays recently, look at this stunning pass from the 20-year-old.

The Wanderers could get the inside track on the Norway international from Jesus Vallejo, the centre-back is currently on loan to the Midlands club from Los Blancos.

If Odegaard’s form continues there’s no doubt that a host of clubs will register an interest in the star.

Fans across the world have been alerted to the ace’s impressive form after Sociedad’s decision to award their Player of the Month a fish went viral:

Imagine giving a shit about Messi's reward when Ødegaard is literally winning a fish for being the player of the month pic.twitter.com/KEvVAnhPUP — Simon (@RMSimz) September 23, 2019

Odegaard has three goal contributions (2 goals and an assist) in six La Liga games so far this season, the starlet’s ability to pick out a pass and makes thing happen in the final third is a key reason why Sociedad are sitting fifth in the league.

It would be great to see a player like Odegaard testing himself in the Premier League in the future.