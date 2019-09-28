Some Real Madrid fans weren’t happy with the performance of this particular star in their side’s goalless draw with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid this evening.

Nothing could separate Diego Simeone’s and Zinedine Zidane’s sides this evening, the hotly-anticipated Madrid derby ended up being a relatively dull affair.

There wasn’t a lot of action in the tie, but there were some defining moments in the second-half where Los Blancos had the chance to score.

In the 56th minute of the clash, superstar Gareth Bale ballooned an effort over the bar after a promising move from Madrid, take a look at it here.

It looked as though Madrid had finally got there goal with 15 minutes to spare but Jan Oblak rescued Atletico with a stunning save to deny Karim Benzema’s header from hitting the back of the net.

Surprisingly, some fans have criticised the performance of attacker Eden Hazard. It’s fair to say that the Belgian ace wasn’t at his best but you have to remember he’s only just returning from an injury.

It’s also worth noting that Atletico’s lockdown defence style of play seriously limited the impact that Real’s attacking stars could have in the game.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the superstar’s display:

Hazard is shit and so is Bale, Valverde starts in place of James #Clueless Zidane — Son Goku (@Thegamerdude98) September 28, 2019

Hazard looks fucking lost holy! — SxmpLez (@Sxmplez) September 28, 2019

Hazard looked lost. — h z (@hxizrulashraf) September 28, 2019

Do we still have receipt to return Hazard? — Jose Manuel Quinonez (@JoseMQF11) September 28, 2019

Poor show Hazard!!! U hv a long way to go mate! Lot of expectations from you — Amit Balarathinam (@abalarathinam) September 28, 2019

Horrible result. Horrible chance creation.

We can do better.

We move on #HalaMadrid — ?Wasteland, My Love? (@cristze7) September 28, 2019

Good that we didn’t lost but Kroos and Casemiro need to do something. Our midfield lacks creativity. — Xpgamer (@Xpgamer11) September 28, 2019

Solid defensively but scoring goals is still a major problem. We deserved the win, Atletico were shit team with 1 shot on target at their own stadium and I hope we destroy them at the Bernabeu for their defensive style football. — Southie ?? (@RealSouthie) September 28, 2019

Real Madrid were definitely the side that were trying to win more this evening, however Los Blancos should have done more considering that they were on the front foot for most of the game.

They outdid Atletico in terms of shots and shots on target but the side need to improve on their chance creation against teams that are sitting back against them.

They’ll need to show a cutting edge if they are to be successful against some of Europe’s elite in the Champions League this season.