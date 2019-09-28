Barcelona fans have taken to Twitter to call for winger Ousmane Dembele to be sold after he picked up yet another injury ahead of their clash against Getafe.

The Frenchman come on for Lionel Messi against Villarreal in midweek, as he put in a rather impressive cameo display against the Yellow Submarine.

The forward was included in Barca’s squad to take on Getafe this weekend, however he was left out of their match day squad due to injury.

As per the club’s official site, Dembele has picked up a problem with his left thigh, something that’s ruled him out of today’s game.

Following this confirmation, fans took to the club’s official Twitter account to call for the youngster to be sold.

Dembele’s time at the Nou Camp have been ravaged by injuries thus far, something that has lead to some labelling him as somewhat of a flop.

And now, it looks as if Blaugrana fans are beginning to turn on the 22-year-old if these tweets are anything to go off…

