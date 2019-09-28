Arsenal face Man Utd at Old Trafford on Monday night, and these Gunners fans believe that they could be in line for a double injury boost.

It’s been a mixed start for Unai Emery’s side as they haven’t fully convinced as of yet and haven’t shown enough consistency across all competitions.

Nevertheless, they do sit fourth in the Premier League table after six games, and they’ll be hoping to not only boost their own confidence with a win on Monday, but also to deal a big blow to a direct rival in the battle for a top-four finish this season.

In order to do that, Arsenal will hope to be as close to having a full-strength squad as possible, and it appears as though they may well have dropped a hint over a double injury boost for Emery.

As seen in the tweet below, Hector Bellerin was named in the starting line-up for the U23s as they take on Liverpool on Saturday.

The Spaniard is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury setback, and given this is his second outing with the academy team in a matter of a week, he will be hoping to push for a return to the senior squad sooner rather than later.

However, two names who weren’t involved and have also been recovering from injuries by getting minutes with the U23s are Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney.

Their omission has led these Arsenal fans to believe that they will be named in the squad on Monday night, although it seems unlikely that Emery will throw them straight into the starting XI for such a crucial encounter given their lack of playing time in recent months.

Nevertheless, it’s a huge boost for the Spanish tactician and Arsenal to bolster their defensive options with two top players, and it seems Bellerin isn’t far behind either if he comes through unscathed this weekend.

The defence has been a real weakness for Arsenal since last season, and having shown little to suggest that they’ve fixed it so far this year, having that defensive trio back available in the coming weeks will be welcomed with open arms by all concerned.

Firstly though, time will tell if these fans are right that Arsenal have indeed dropped a big hint over Holding and Tierney’s involvement on Monday, but it seems the likely reasoning behind why they weren’t involved on Saturday.

Mavropanos and Bellerin start. No Holding or Tierney in the squad. Possible indication that they may be included on Monday.#AFC https://t.co/GRRUpDnAh8 — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 28, 2019

So Tierney and Holding will start at OT?? — HaFizzY (@Feezzyy) September 28, 2019

