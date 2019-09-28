Juventus are reportedly setting their sights on a trio of exciting Serie A talents in a bid to build a long-term plan to maintain their success.

The Bianconeri look set to come under pressure to defend their Serie A crown this season as they haven’t entirely convinced as of yet while rivals Inter continue to set the pace.

In turn, it will be interesting to see if Maurizio Sarri can maintain their title-winning streak this year or if they are finally toppled, which in turn could lead to some big decisions being made next summer.

For now, it seems as though a strategy is emerging in the transfer market for the Turin giants, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, who note that they are looking at a trio of top young talents in Serie A to bolster their squad.

It’s noted that sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks with Brescia president Massimo Cellino over Sandro Tonali on Tuesday, while he went to Rome on Wednesday to take a closer look at Nicolo Zaniolo.

Further, they are still targeting Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa, and so it remains to be seen just how successful they are in those raids on fellow Serie A outfits.

Tonali has impressed so far this season after leading Brescia’s promotion from Serie B last season, while Zanilo has emerged as a real talent after getting his breakthrough following his move to Roma.

Chiesa is the most proven of the trio though given he has played a key role for Fiorentina for some time now, but it’s questionable if Roma and the Viola in particular will be willing to sell their prized assets to Juventus any time soon.

With no mention of valuations in this particular report either, it seems as though any talk of reaching an agreement is some way off still and perhaps time will tell next summer if there are grounds for respective deals to be reached.