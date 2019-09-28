Menu

Video: Alexis Sanchez shown second yellow card for diving following brace for Inter Milan vs Sampdoria

Alexis Sanchez went from hero to villain today, after the Chilean was sent off for diving during Inter Milan’s match vs Sampdoria.

Having already scored twice in the first half, Sanchez looked as if he could bag a hat-trick this evening, however he was stripped of that chance after he was shown a second yellow card for diving.

As seen above, Sanchez went in for a 50-50, going over somewhat easily, an action that prompted the referee to show him his second yellow card of the game.

Oh dear.

