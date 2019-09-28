Video: Fantastic nutmeg from Luka Modric shows why he’s the reigning Ballon d’Or holder

On the face of it there wasn’t a great deal to get excited about as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a cagey 0-0 draw in the Madrid Derby this evening.

One of the few moments to get you off your seat came as Luka Modric showed some of the quality that saw him win the Ballon d’Or last year.

In particular, this cheeky nutmeg left the Atletico player looking foolish and was fantastic to see:

faz isso não Modric o cara tem família pic.twitter.com/ByjgYxlAYw — rosália (@aIinseIins) September 28, 2019

Whats a Lemar to a Modricpic.twitter.com/AcwWj2MLDI — Holy Navas (@CourtoisLegs) September 28, 2019

It’s even better in slow motion because it doesn’t look on to begin with, but it shows you just how much it took his opponent out of the game as he was powerless to react.