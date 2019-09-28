Menu

Video: Gabriel Jesus scores header following insane De Bruyne cross as Man City take 1-0 lead vs Everton

Everton FC Manchester City
Posted by

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Man City against Everton this afternoon, after he headed home following a fine ball from Kevin De Bruyne.

City have been largely dominant in the early stages at Goodison Park, with Gundogan and Mahrez missing chances in the opening 10 minutes.

Despite this, City still kept plugging away, eventually breaking the deadlock, after a superb ball from De Bruyne was headed home by the Brazilian.

De Bruyne further establishing himself as one of the best in the league following that brilliant assist!

Pictures via Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Gabriel Jesus Kevin De Bruyne