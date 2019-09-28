Video: Heartwarming moment as Kylian Mbappe does his best to make PSG outcast Mauro Icardi smile

It must be pretty tough moving to a new country and trying to integrate into a new way of life while also trying to fit into a new squad of players.

It must be doubly tough when teammates openly dislike you because you had an affair with the girlfriend of an ex teammate. Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda are notorious and fairly easy to dislike.

That hasn’t stopped PSG star Kylian Mbappe doing his best to try and make the Argentinian feel welcome. He was caught on video trying to laugh and joke with the former Inter star during today’s game:

Kylian Mbappé’s humanity isn’t discussed enough. Despite the 6-year age gap, nobody‘s made more effort to welcome Mauro Icardi to PSG. From taking Icardi on a jet he chartered to go to Lyon to constantly trying to joke w/ him despite the language barrier. pic.twitter.com/xagGVQGG4F — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 28, 2019

He might have a tough time trying to win over the Argentine teammates, but at least he has one friendly face who looks happy to have him there.