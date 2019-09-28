Menu

Video: Hugo Lloris produces horrendous error as he gifts Southampton a goal vs Spurs

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Hugo Lloris was left with egg on his face this afternoon, as he gifted Southampton a goal following a horrendous mistake in the first half.

Spurs were winning 1-0 thanks to a strike from Tanguy N’Dombele, however this lead was short lived after Lloris gifted the Saints a goal.

After being given the ball, the Frenchman took too much time with his pass, as he was tackled by Danny Ings, who was then on hand to tap home.

Oh dear oh dear…

Pictures via Bein Sports

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories danny ings hugo lloris