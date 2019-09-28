Video: Hugo Lloris produces horrendous error as he gifts Southampton a goal vs Spurs

Hugo Lloris was left with egg on his face this afternoon, as he gifted Southampton a goal following a horrendous mistake in the first half.

Spurs were winning 1-0 thanks to a strike from Tanguy N’Dombele, however this lead was short lived after Lloris gifted the Saints a goal.

Ings goal vs spurs .. Loris Lmao ???? pic.twitter.com/1cQdmmYg39 — Jesus_RM (@WaelAliEssa) September 28, 2019

LLORIS HAS HAD A NIGHTMARE HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/iC4D6qpKRc — El Rosé (@AaronBSM) September 28, 2019

After being given the ball, the Frenchman took too much time with his pass, as he was tackled by Danny Ings, who was then on hand to tap home.

Oh dear oh dear…

Pictures via Bein Sports