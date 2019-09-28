Menu

Video: Ilkay Gundogan misses open goal from one yard out as Man City spurn chance to take lead vs Everton

Everton FC Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan produced one of the worst misses of the season this afternoon, after he hit the bar from just a yard out as he failed to give Man City the lead vs Everton.

With the game around 10 minutes old, City had a guilt-edged chance to open the scoring at Goodison Park, however Gundogan somehow missed when it seemed easier to score.

After the ball was played across the area by Mahrez, it fell to Gundogan, who somehow missed from just a yard out.

He won’t be wanting to watch that back any time soon!

