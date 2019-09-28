Atletico Madrid superstar Jan Oblak showed the world why he’s arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet by making this unbelievable save against Real Madrid.

In the 74th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between cross-town rivals Real and Atletico Madrid, Jan Oblak pulled off a sensational save which ultimately ensured that this derby ended as a draw.

Makeshift Madrid left-back Nacho curled in a wonderful cross from the wing and Karim Benzema rose highest to steer a bullet header towards goal.

Unfortunately for him Jan Oblak was Atletico’s last line of defence and the stopper made a game-changing save to keep the scores level.

Oblak somehow managed to dive towards the bottom corner and push Benzema’s effort away from the goal.

Check out the Slovenian’s unreal save below:

? Benzema goes as close to scoring as anyone has so far in this game! ? Great save from Jan Oblak to keep Atletico on level terms pic.twitter.com/1NSqqGa6GS — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 28, 2019

Football fans often focus on names like Marc-Ande Ter Stegen, Alisson, Ederson and David de Gea but Oblak proves almost every week why he should be considered as the best goalkeeper in the world.