Junior Firpo scored his first ever goal for Barcelona this afternoon, as he was on hand to tap home following a Sergi Roberto effort.
Having already been one goal to the good thanks to a fine strike from Luis Suarez, Barca doubled their advantage just after half time thanks to summer signing Firpo.
After Roberto had his effort saved by the Getafe goalkeeper, Firpo was on hand to apply the finish to the rebound to give Barca a commanding lead in this clash.
Seems like Valverde’s side are about to end their baron run of form away from home.
Pictures via BeIN Sports