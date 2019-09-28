Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp aimed a cheeky joke at Pep Guardiola and Manchester City after his side’s nervy 1-0 win against Sheffield United earlier today.

Jurgen Klopp certainly knows how to defend his team after a difficult game against Sheffield United, the German didn’t believe that the Reds had an ‘off-day’ and deflected pressure by suggesting that he’d rather win 8 matches 1-0 than win one game 8-0.

The recently hailed Manager of the Year seemed to reiterate that the pressure should be on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Take a look at what Klopp had to say below:

Here’s the transcript of what was said:

“Eight times 1-0 is more important than one times 8-0 but if you give me a guarantee for it, I take the next eight games,”

“We are very critical for ourselves. I said before, is it allowed that Sheffield United fight more than us? No it isn’t. Is it allowed they run more? No. We can play better. I don’t think we had an off-day.”

Gini Wijnaldum scored the decisive goal for the Merseyside outfit this afternoon after a costly error from Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson.

With City coming through their test with Everton fine, the Reds have a five-point lead over the Manchester outfit.

Is it finally Liverpool’s year to lift the Premier League?