Video: Luis Suarez bags fine lobbed finish following Ter Stegen assist as Barcelona snag lead vs Getafe

Barcelona took the lead against Getafe this afternoon, after Luis Suarez scored a fine chipped goal following a surprise assist from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
After taking the ball well out of his area, Ter Stegen launched a ball over the top to Suarez, who ran into the pass before lobbing the Getafe ‘keeper to hand his side a 1-0 lead.
? | #GetafeBarça | Luis Suarez's chip goal against Getafe CF assisted by the brilliant Ter Stegen ?
SUAREZ GOAL WITH A MATS ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/R4JQhXYhl2
It was a superb finish from Suarez, but an even better ball from Ter Stegen, who’ll definitely be watching that one back a few times after the match.
We knew the German was good with his feet, but this just takes the cake…
