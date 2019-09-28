Video: Luis Suarez bags fine lobbed finish following Ter Stegen assist as Barcelona snag lead vs Getafe

Barcelona took the lead against Getafe this afternoon, after Luis Suarez scored a fine chipped goal following a surprise assist from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

After taking the ball well out of his area, Ter Stegen launched a ball over the top to Suarez, who ran into the pass before lobbing the Getafe ‘keeper to hand his side a 1-0 lead.

? | #GetafeBarça | Luis Suarez's chip goal against Getafe CF assisted by the brilliant Ter Stegen ? pic.twitter.com/qN7Q6mTgn2 — BarcaTimes Media (@barca_clips) September 28, 2019

SUAREZ GOAL WITH A MATS ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/R4JQhXYhl2 — BarcaGoals (@BarcaGoals__) September 28, 2019

It was a superb finish from Suarez, but an even better ball from Ter Stegen, who’ll definitely be watching that one back a few times after the match.

We knew the German was good with his feet, but this just takes the cake…

Pictures via BeIN Sports