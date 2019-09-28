Menu

Video: N’Dombele bags second-ever goal for Spurs following awful mistake from Southampton ‘keeper McCarthy

Tanguy N’Dombele was on hand to give Spurs the lead against Southampton this afternoon, as the Frenchman bagged his second goal for the club following his summer move from Lyon.

Having already scored against Aston Villa this year, N’Dombele bagged his second for the north London side, one which came via a poor mistake from Saints ‘keeper McCarthy.

After being given the ball on the edge of the box, the French midfielder fired an effort at goal, one which went through the hands of McCarthy and into the net.

Not one he’s going to want to watch back any time soon!

