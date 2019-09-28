Some Premier League fans won’t believe this hilarious moment between Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier during the pair’s first Madrid derby since their moves to Spain.

In the early stages of the hotly-anticipated clash between cross-town rivals Atletico and Real Madrid, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard got the better of Ex-Spurs ace Kieran Trippier in a way that many fans wouldn’t have imagined.

During his attempt to win a header, Hazard hilariously knocked over and briefly injured Atleti’s Trippier with his bottom.

Hazard fell back into the right-back – sending him to the floor. Trippier actually needed treatment on the pitch after the duel.

Take a look at the bizarre coming together below:

Hazard took Trippier out with his ass. La Liga ain't ready for this booty. #AtletiRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/nBBT2aelD8 — Anshul Aashish (@anshulmadridsta) September 28, 2019

The strange incident seemed to motivate Trippier as he went on to keep superstar Hazard quiet for the entire game, the heated clash ended as a goalless draw.

This is the last thing we expected to see in the Madrid derby.