Video: Riyad Mahrez catches Pickford out with free kick to ensure Man City keep the pressure on Liverpool

Everton FC Manchester City
What is it about the form of England goalkeepers? They seem to have a good few years and then completely fall off a cliff. Joe Hart and Jack Butland have been awful lately, and we’re starting to see Jordan Pickford getting caught out.

Failure to win here for City would see Liverpool take a seven point lead at the top of the league already, so it’s absolutely vital that they get a win against Everton.

It was looking like the game was headed for a 1-1 draw until Mahrez caught Pickford out with this free-kick:

It’s hard to tell if he is caught out by expecting the Algerian to go for his near post, or if he’s un-sighted and takes too long to react but he has to do better with this.

 

