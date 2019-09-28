Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats while Leeds Utd will hope to remain top of the Championship table in today’s featured game from England’s second tier (KO 15:00).

After an impressive start to their campaign Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side have had something of a recent wobble and after an away defeat to Wigan the Addicks have another stiff test as league leaders Leeds Utd arrive at the Valley.

What Time does Charlton v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 28th September 2019

Where is Charlton v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at The Valley, London, England.

Who are you backing? Charlton or Leeds?

After a great start to the season its gone a little pear shaped for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic side, who have sufferd two defeats in their last two games, at home to Birmingham City and a disappointing away performance at Wigan, the Addicks going down by two goals and failing to find the net.

Those two defeats have seen Charlton drop to eighth in the table, but still only three points behind Leeds, so a win today would see the Addicks bounce back up the table.

One thing is clear, things will not get any easier as they face the league leaders who will be eager to turn draws at home into maximum points and continue their sparkling away form.

The Lilywhites have the best away record in the Championship, winning all four of their fixtures on the road so far this season, and it is actually Leeds’ home form where they are dropping points.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

‘Its clear that Leeds actually perform better on the road, perhaps without the pressure of the cauldron of Elland Road and three points today would see Bielsa’s side continue to lead at the top of the table – the price of 8/15 on the away win speaks volumes’

Bielsa confirmed in Friday’s press conference that Pablo Hernandez is definitely out of the match with a muscular problem, which is something of a blow to Leeds, the Spaniard already contributing two goals and an assist from midfield this season. Patrick Bamford is once again set to lead the line, with the striker looking to improve on his four goals from eight appearances.

Helder Costa should make his full Leeds Utd debut.

This should be an attritional game with Leeds old boy Bowyer looking to get one over on his former club, however its difficult to see past the Leeds Utd away win, considering the Lilywhites have taken maximum points on the road this season and Charlton have lost their last two.

That price on the away win is nothing to shout about though.

