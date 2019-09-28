Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that contract talks are going on with James Milner who will be a free agent next summer.

The former England international joined the Reds from Manchester City in 2015 and has since made 185 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 38 assists.

This season, the 33-year-old has featured in eight of Liverpool’s ten matches so far, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Milner produced a fine performance in the Reds’ Carabao Cup fixture against Milton Keynes Dons, netting the club’s first goal while assisting their second.

Despite approaching his mid-30s, the former England international has shown no signs of slowing down. Milner’s current contract with Liverpool will expire next summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

However, Klopp is nor too worried about the situation, saying that talks are going on. As quoted by Goal.com the Liverpool boss said: “Nobody is nervous, we are in talks constantly. It is really early and we have time to do things with all the players, the relationship is very trustful. We don’t hide information from them, they know always about the situation.

“He just loves what he is doing. He has gone through it all. He did it the hard way with all his clubs, Newcastle, Aston Villa and so on and then with Manchester City he was not a regular starter – he was on the bench and I am not sure if he was ever not in the squad but maybe he had that experience as well one time. He is now really calm and fine with his career and how it has worked out, but he is still there making the next step.

“He is very ambitious and that is his nature and that helps a lot for us. It makes it even more important because he can play five positions. He is incredibly important for us and that is how it is. It should not be a surprise he is like this. It is an important time for him of course and we will see how we deal with that.”

Milner has started in just three games this season and there’s no doubt that most of his appearances in 19/20 will come as a substitute because of the quality Liverpool have in midfield. However, the club should extend his contract for at least another year because a player of his experience and character is always necessary.