Alexis Sanchez shuts off communication with Manchester United teammates – return to Old Trafford looks unlikely

It’s funny how technological advancements have completely changed how ” a source” or “a pal” can tip off the press about something being up with a teammate. Long gone are the days of someone being a bit moody in training or not seeming themselves.

The Sun has reported on the situation of Alexis Sanchez and his potential future at Old Trafford.

Apparently, a source at the club has said the Chilean has gone completely quiet on the players’ WhatsApp group, and it’s almost like he was never there. The report goes on to suggest that Chris Smalling is still a regular contributor, so the silence from Sanchez could be a potential indicator that he won’t be back at Old Trafford.

It’s a potential conclusion to draw, but you can’t rule out that Sanchez is just sick of the “banter” within the group and has muted it either.

He’s has a bit of a mixed start to his time at Inter Milan. It took him a few games to actually break into the team, he marked his first start with two goals but then received a second yellow for diving in the game so that will set him back again.

His time at Old Trafford just didn’t work out. He only managed to score three league goals so it looks best for everybody involved if he does move on. His move to Inter was only on loan, but perhaps this group chat silence is an indicator that he doesn’t see himself back at Old Trafford.