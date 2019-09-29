Menu

Arsenal ready to send first team star out on loan in January, Gunners willing to contribute to wages to ensure deal gets done

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly willing to send German midfielder Mesut Ozil out on loan in the January window, with the Gunners even ready to contribute towards his wages in order to get rid of him.

The 30-year-old has been at the club since 2013 following a move from Real Madrid, with the German international establishing himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League during that time frame.

However recently, Ozil’s form has dipped, something that has lead to the former Los Blancos star falling out of favour at the Emirates.

Ozil has managed to make just two first team appearances for Unai Emery’s side so far this year, with one of these coming in the EFL Cup.

Following this, it now seems like the north London side are looking to get rid of the player on a temporary basis in the winter window.

According to the Sun, the club are ready to let him leave on loan during the January window, with Emery’s side even willing to pay some of his £350,000-a-week wages in order to ensure a deal gets done.

Mkhitaryan Ozil

Arsenal are looking to send Ozil out on loan during the next transfer window

Given how average Ozil has been these past few seasons, it’ll be interesting to see whether any club is willing to fork out for him during the January market.

More Stories / Latest News

If one thing is for sure, it seems like the German’s time at the Emirates is slowly coming to an end, especially if this report is anything to go off…

More Stories Mesut Ozil