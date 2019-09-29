Arsenal are reportedly willing to send German midfielder Mesut Ozil out on loan in the January window, with the Gunners even ready to contribute towards his wages in order to get rid of him.

The 30-year-old has been at the club since 2013 following a move from Real Madrid, with the German international establishing himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League during that time frame.

However recently, Ozil’s form has dipped, something that has lead to the former Los Blancos star falling out of favour at the Emirates.

Ozil has managed to make just two first team appearances for Unai Emery’s side so far this year, with one of these coming in the EFL Cup.

Following this, it now seems like the north London side are looking to get rid of the player on a temporary basis in the winter window.

According to the Sun, the club are ready to let him leave on loan during the January window, with Emery’s side even willing to pay some of his £350,000-a-week wages in order to ensure a deal gets done.

Given how average Ozil has been these past few seasons, it’ll be interesting to see whether any club is willing to fork out for him during the January market.

If one thing is for sure, it seems like the German’s time at the Emirates is slowly coming to an end, especially if this report is anything to go off…