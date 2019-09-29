Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was apparently happy to sanction Serge Gnabry’s sale for just £5million back in 2016.

The 24-year-old started out as a youngster at the Emirates Stadium and enjoyed some first-team opportunities before struggling with injuries and having a difficult time out on loan at West Brom.

Remarkably, however, Gnabry then left Arsenal for Werder Bremen for just £5m and went on to star in the Bundesliga, later earning a move to Bayern Munich.

Now a star player for Bayern and a regular at international level for Germany, letting Gnabry go now looks one of Arsenal’s biggest mistakes of recent times.

According to the Times, Gnabry is now valued at around £80million by CIES Football Observatory, and some at Arsenal argued against letting him go when they did.

However, the report suggests Wenger had the final say and ignored advice from around him, in what now clearly looks a bad move by the Frenchman.

There seems little doubt Gnabry could improve this current Gunners side, and he’s now also preparing to take on Tottenham in the Champions League.