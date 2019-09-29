Manchester United have been given a huge opportunity to clinch the transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in January.

The Wales international has not had the easiest time at the Bernabeu of late, having come close to leaving the club in the summer only for Florentino Perez to pull the plug on the deal.

However, Bale and Perez have now struck a fresh deal, according to Don Balon, with the 30-year-old now cleared to leave the club in the middle of the season for around £70million if he continues to be overlooked by manager Zinedine Zidane.

The report mentions strong interest from Man Utd, so that now gives them a huge chance to finally land this long-term target.

Bale has been linked with the Red Devils in almost every transfer window since he left Tottenham in 2013, and this may finally be their best shot at snapping him up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with more options in attack after losing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, forcing him to rely on youngsters like Mason Greenwood and Daniel James.

Bale may no longer be quite at the peak of his powers, but could benefit from a return to the Premier League, and what would likely mean more first-team football at Old Trafford.