Barcelona midfielder Arthur could be in trouble after angering his club by appearing on a night out with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

See the image below on Instagram as Arthur parties with his fellow Brazilian and risks the wrath of Barca over this for the second time.

As reported by Marca, the 23-year-old has previously got himself in trouble for hanging out with Neymar, and it seems he hasn’t learned his lesson.

The former Gremio ace is becoming an increasingly important part of the Barcelona first-team but will have to put these off-the-pitch issues behind him if he is to achieve his full potential at the Nou Camp.