Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin looks back to his best after providing a quality assist during an Under-23s clash against Liverpool.

Watch below as the Spaniard, back after a long spell out injured, beats his defender with a superb first touch before playing a neat cross into the box for an easy finish for his team-mate.

Arsenal fans will now be hoping Bellerin can get back into the first-team as soon as possible, even if Monday night’s clash away to Manchester United looks a little soon for him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in well for Bellerin during his injury, but there’s no doubt the 24-year-old is an upgrade when he’s fit and firing.