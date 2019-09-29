Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 17-year-old Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt who is also on Everton’s radar.

Gelhardt made only two appearances for the Latics last season but in 19/20, the teenager has made three substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring against Hull City a couple of weeks back.

SEE MORE: Paul Merson reveals the team which will dominate English football in the next few years

According to Express, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants the 17-year-old at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are the front-runners to sign him ahead of Everton.

Wigan who are currently 21st in the Championship, will try their best to keep Gelhardt whose current contract expires in 2021. Chelsea will have to till next summer to sign him as they are under a transfer ban.

The Blues already have the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as attacking options. Hence, Gelhardt may find it hard to break into the first team despite Lampard’s faith in youngsters. For now, staying at Wigan would be best for the 17-year-old as he can get some game time in the senior team.