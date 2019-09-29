Liverpool are reportedly working on sealing the transfer of Ajax star David Neres as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

A stunning report claims the Reds are the latest team taking a strong interest in the highly-rated Neres, who has also been linked with Manchester United and other major clubs.

The Brazil international was linked with Man Utd about a month ago in a potential £73million move, but it now seems he’s being lined up to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who report that Liverpool’s pursuit of Neres further fuels speculation that Salah could be on his way out of the club.

The Egypt international has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent times and it makes sense that he might feel he’s achieved all he can at LFC.

Neres has shone at Ajax and could be an ideal replacement, even if Liverpool fans would no doubt be gutted to see Salah go.