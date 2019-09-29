One of Manchester United’s underperforming stars seems to have attracted the interest of these European giants, the ace can leave on a free transfer next summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, European giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer next summer.

Calciomercato adds that there has been no indication as of yet that the Manchester outfit will extend the defensive midfielder’s current contract.

The 31-year-old was out of favour at the start of the season but has since worked his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The Red Devils signed the Serbia international from rivals Chelsea two summers ago for a fee of £40m, according to BBC Sport.

The 6ft4in midfielder was phenomenal in his debut season as Jose Mourinho’s side finished second in the league.

A move to Inter Milan gives Matic the perfect chance to get back to his best, he’ll also have a great chance to win some trophies in what will be the twilight years of his career.

The star would be reuniting with Antonio Conte, the Italian managed the ace at Chelsea.

United seem to be moving in a new direction with Solskjaer, with the focus on younger British players – if the club are serious about the Norwegian’s long-term plans for the Reds Devils it’s unlikely that Matic will be handed a new deal.