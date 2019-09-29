Former Leicester City and Premier League boss Micky Adams has advised Foxes midfielder James Maddison to seal a move to Liverpool amid reports linking him with a switch to Man United.

The Times have stated that, via the Mirror, Man United look set to go in for Maddison in the next summer transfer windows, with it also being stated that the England international is set to cost the Red Devils around £60M.

However despite these links, it seems like one former Leicester manager is convinced that the Englishman should wait for a move to Liverpool, or Man City, instead of moving to United.

As per the Daily Star, via the Mirror, Adams has been speaking about Maddison’s future, stating that “Leicester have shown in terms of wages and ambition that they’re as good as anyone. Maddison would have to go to Manchester City or Liverpool to improve on what he’s got at Leicester.”

These words make it seem as if Adams is having a dig at United, as he’s implying that the Foxes are at the same as the Red Devils.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if United end up making a concrete offer for Maddison in future windows, and should they end up doing this, how much Solskjaer’s side are willing to fork out for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Given how he’s performed under Rodgers at Leicester in recent months, we doubt United will be the only side vying for his signature in the future, especially now he’s seemingly close to establishing a place in Gareth Southgate’s England side…