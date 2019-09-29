Lee Dixon feels that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold had a poor game against Sheffield United yesterday.

The Reds registered their first win over the Blades at Bramall Lane in 29 years by winning 1-0. An error from goalkeeper Dean Henderson saw Gini Wijnaldum scoring the only goal of the match.

Liverpool maintain their 100% record with the win but they had to fight for it. The Sheffield United players put in a spirited display and gave the Reds a run for their money.

Dixon was critical of Alexander-Arnold’s performance yesterday and felt that the right-back had his worst game for Liverpool in a long time. As quoted by Express, the Arsenal legend said: “Alexander-Arnold is a perfect example [of a player under-performing]. He probably had his worst game that I’ve seen him have for Liverpool in a long time. He was giving the ball away, sloppy with his crosses.

“If he plays below-par and you don’t really notice it, you can go a few weeks with him going through the motions like that. If he has a game like that, though, the manager will be on him, the team=mates will be on him. Next game he plays, you watch how well he plays. He’ll have had a little bit of a telling-off, and he’s got to have the standards that he did before.”

Alexander-Arnold certainly had a sub-par game unlike the other Liverpool defenders. However, we can expect him to bounce back and produce a much better performance in the upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool’s next match is a Champions League encounter against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday after which, they take on Leicester City.