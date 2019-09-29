Danny Murphy thinks Man United have missed a trick by not signing Italian midfielder Marco Verratti as a replacement for the now-retired Michael Carrick.

Carrick retired at the end of the 2017/18 season, and since then, the Red Devils have failed to bring in a suitable replacement for the player.

Stars such as Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay have all been used as attempted Carrick replacements, however none have been able to be successful.

Following this, ex-Premier League ace Murphy has now stated that the club should’ve brought in Verratti in order to replace the former England international.

Speaking about United in the Daily Mail, Murphy stated “they’ve not found a midfield player to replace Michael Carrick. Matic is solid, Scott McTominay is solid, but they aren’t Carrick. Pogba tries to do the job but he hasn’t got the defensive awareness Carrick had, he is best served further up the pitch.”

Murphy then added “Someone like Marco Verratti at PSG would have been ideal. He came to Old Trafford with his side and ran the show.”

Verratti has been one of the best midfielders on the planet for some time now, with the Italian proving to be a key player for PSG ever since joining from Pescara a number of years ago.

The 26-year-old is brilliant at controlling the tempo in matches, with his ability to pick out a pass from anywhere on the field being abundantly clear during his career thus far.

Given how he’s played for PSG these past few years, seems like Murphy has a point with this one…