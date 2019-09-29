Menu

‘He’d be perfect’ – These Manchester United fans call for ‘no-brainer’ signing to solve midfield problem

Some Manchester United fans think the club should turn their attention to this star to solve their midfield issues after his impressive performance this weekend.

Some Manchester United fans called for their club to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey after his magnificent performance in his side’s mammoth encounter with cross-town rivals Real Madrid last night.

The Sun reported this summer that the Red Devils and rivals Arsenal were both interested in signing energetic midfielder. It’s added that the star has a release clause of just £43.5m.

The Express recently reported that West Ham are set to slap massive a £100m price tag on England international Declan Rice to fend off interest from the likes of United and Manchester City.

Partey’s asking price is half of Rice’s, this seems like a no-brainer deal for the Manchester outfit. Of course Partey is older than the Hammers ace but he has the top level experience that the Red Devils are crying out for.

Take a look at a breakdown of the Ghanian’s midfield masterclass below:

Here’s what some of the United faithful had to say after the midfield destroyer’s sensational performance:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to add a world class player to his midfield soon, Partey certainly fits that bill. The ace is very well-rounded which makes his potential signing even more of a no-brainer.

His box-to-box style would allow superstar Paul Pogba to flourish in a more attacking role while youngster Scott McTominay would undoubtedly learn heaps if he was to partner the Atleti stat.

Some Arsenal fans were also taken aback by the ace’s display, they also called for the midfielder’s signature next summer.

Could we see Partey in the Premier League next season?

