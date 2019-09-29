Some Manchester United fans think the club should turn their attention to this star to solve their midfield issues after his impressive performance this weekend.

Some Manchester United fans called for their club to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey after his magnificent performance in his side’s mammoth encounter with cross-town rivals Real Madrid last night.

The Sun reported this summer that the Red Devils and rivals Arsenal were both interested in signing energetic midfielder. It’s added that the star has a release clause of just £43.5m.

The Express recently reported that West Ham are set to slap massive a £100m price tag on England international Declan Rice to fend off interest from the likes of United and Manchester City.

Partey’s asking price is half of Rice’s, this seems like a no-brainer deal for the Manchester outfit. Of course Partey is older than the Hammers ace but he has the top level experience that the Red Devils are crying out for.

Take a look at a breakdown of the Ghanian’s midfield masterclass below:

Thomas Partey for Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid: • Most touches (97)

• Most passes (79)

• Most passes in opp. half (55)

• Most recoveries (9)

• =Most tackles (3) “Redondo Reborn” pic.twitter.com/OnGruKxkyd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2019

Here’s what some of the United faithful had to say after the midfield destroyer’s sensational performance:

Thomas partey is a such unique box to box midfielder the kind of talent I want in Manchester United to think his release clause is just 43m I can’t get past the fact that we didn’t sign a midfielder in the summer — IYAWO WAN DEGEA ??? (@_nseobong) September 28, 2019

I have absolutely no fucking idea why Thomas Partey wasn’t on United’s radar this summer. Release clause is absolute peanuts too. Baffling. — Mikey (@Prime_MUFC) September 28, 2019

Sadly we are obsessed with homegrown talent and would be happy to pay over the odds for rice or longstaff — Nithin (@nv__97) September 28, 2019

If he was British @ManUtd would purchased him already for a ridiculous amount of money. — james maisiri (@maisiri_james) September 29, 2019

He would be the perfect fit — LOGAN (@PetHibekay) September 29, 2019

40 mill release clause no brainer — Yahya3444 (@yahya3444) September 29, 2019

All Woodward had to do was send the money — Tom (@_UtdTom) September 28, 2019

Partey has a €40m release clause and Juve, PSG, Bayern & the top 6 in England didn’t try to get him. How? — MP (@elsaetarubia) September 28, 2019

Just want Thomas Partey at United, is that too much to ask #MUFC pic.twitter.com/jkyV8atynI — Maguire Madness (@maguiremadness) September 28, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to add a world class player to his midfield soon, Partey certainly fits that bill. The ace is very well-rounded which makes his potential signing even more of a no-brainer.

His box-to-box style would allow superstar Paul Pogba to flourish in a more attacking role while youngster Scott McTominay would undoubtedly learn heaps if he was to partner the Atleti stat.

Some Arsenal fans were also taken aback by the ace’s display, they also called for the midfielder’s signature next summer.

Could we see Partey in the Premier League next season?