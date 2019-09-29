There’s no doubt that Man United are going through a transition phase just now, performances on the pitch have not been up to standard so it’s hard to say that many players are automatic choices to start each week.

It means that the squad players know they should get some chances this season, the main thing for them is to perform when they get to play.

The obvious young players you would expect to break through are Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood, but former Old Trafford favourite Darren Fletcher has tipped another youngster to break through this season. Some of Fletcher’s comments to the BBC were reported on by The Manchester Evening News.

Speaking about young players who could break through, Fletcher said: “People talk about the leaders and who is going to help them, which is an important side, so it’s a difficult one but I’m sure as the season goes on you’re going to see more of James Garner because he’s top class.”

He went on to say: “I’m surprised he’s not featured so far but by the end of the season I’m sure that people will know who he is without a doubt, if you don’t by now.”

Garner has certainly been impressive for the U23 side so far this season, the main issue might be seeing where he would fit into the current team.

You have to imagine that Paul Pogba will always start, and Scott McTominay looks to have the trust of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so he might have to wait on an injury or suspension to get a chance in the side.

If he was able to play a bit further forward then there could be an opening in the number 10 role behind the striker. Jesse Lingard is woefully out of form so that’s a potential spot.

It will be interesting to see how much of a chance Garner actually gets this season, a lot may also depend on potential signings in the January window. One thing for sure is Darren Fletcher knows what it takes to play in midfield for the club, so he must see something in the youngster that would benefit the team.