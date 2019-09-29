Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that he is happy to be at the club.

The Gabonese international has netted 48 goals while providing 12 assists in 72 appearances for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. Last season, Aubameyang netted 31 goals across all competitions, winning the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. He was also included in the Europa League’s Team of the Season after helping Arsenal reach the final of the competition.

The 30-year-old was linked to a move to Manchester United this summer with Don Balon claiming back in July that the Red Devils were considering signing him in a swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku go the other way.

However, Aubameyang has said that he is happy to be at Arsenal and wants to win trophies with the club. As quoted by the Mirror, the Gabon striker told Sky Sports: I feel that we can change something in this club and we will try. Now it’s time to win trophies. I’m sure we can do it and I am honestly happy to be here. I feel very good. For the next few years we want to play at a high level and win trophies. That’s what we are talking about.”

Aubameyang’s statements will certainly delight Arsenal fans as he is one of the club’s most important players. The 30-year-old has started this season strongly, scoring seven goals in as many matches.

The Gunners are currently 8th in the Premier League table but can move to third if they beat Manchester United tomorrow.