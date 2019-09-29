It must be hard as a kid when you’re one of the brightest young prospects in the world and every club wants you. Logic says you should move to a team which has a history of showing patience with youngsters and gives them a chance in the team. Realistically the lure of money and playing with the best in the world is too much to turn down.

Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid as a 16 year old in 2014 but he’s only managed to make two appearances for the first team. In hindsight, it looks like he made the wrong choice by joining a team who are impatient even with established world stars.

It appeared that Real lost patience with him as they continually loaned him out. His current spell at Real Sociedad is his fourth straight season out on loan. You could be forgiven for thinking he was being put in the shop window for a potential sale.

That may still be the case, but he’s had an outstanding start to this season to the point it’s easy to question if he could be a useful player for Zidane right now. This stat from Squawka shows just how good he’s been so far:

No player has created more chances in LaLiga so far this season than Martin Ødegaard. The player everyone has been waiting for. ? pic.twitter.com/hcdQn9x1Ds — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 29, 2019

The other important thing to note is he’s still only 20 years old. This is one of those stats that’s hard to read in some ways as different people will interpret what makes a chance differently, but is does show he’s found his creative touch.

He might still be best trying to find a permanent move this Summer, it’s easy to see Real giving him a couple of games before deciding to spend a lot of money on someone new before putting him back on the bench or out on loan.

Either way, it’s great to see him live up to that early promise.