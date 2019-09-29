Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson showed his huge importance to this Reds side with a superb last-gap challenge in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Watch the video below as the Scotland international races back and reads the game expertly to prevent what looked a huge chance for the home side.

Liverpool were far from at their best in the win at Bramall Lane, so owe a huge debt of thanks to Robertson here for his huge contribution to taking all three points.

The result ensures LFC stay five points clear at the top of the table after a perfect start of seven wins out of seven in the Premier League this season.