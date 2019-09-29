Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has explained how he thinks his old club can end their poor record away to Manchester United on Monday night.

The Gunners have not won a Premier League game at Old Trafford since all the way back in 2006, though they did manage an FA Cup win there in 2015.

Still, this seems a good opportunity for Arsenal to end their awful record away to Man Utd as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go into the game in pretty unconvincing form.

Merson believes there is a chance for Arsenal if Unai Emery plays it right, and he’s written in the Daily Star about how he thinks the visitors could come away from Old Trafford with three points.

“Arsenal have a big game on Monday night at Old Trafford against a Manchester United team who are really struggling,” Merson said.

“But who knows who Emery will pick to play? If you sat down and tried to pick Arsenal’s best team for the game you’d probably get four wrong. That’s not good.

“It’s difficult for Arsenal because do you go there and attack? If you have a go and United score first it’s a different game, they get their tails up and the confidence comes flooding back.

“But if you keep it tight the crowd gets restless and United get frustrated. Arsenal can win there if they approach it in the right way.”

It remains to be seen how Emery will play this one, with the Spanish tactician yet to develop a set game plan since he took the job last summer.

Emery did guide Arsenal to a draw away at United last season, and a home win in the league, though AFC were beaten 3-1 by Solskjaer’s side in the FA Cup.