Manchester United have reportedly held talks recently over a swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

However, this exchange looks unlikely to happen now amid growing talk that Pogba looks set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

On top of that, it seems Barcelona star Lionel Messi was not at all keen on the prospect of his club bringing in Pogba – a player he doesn’t rate as being right for the club, according to Don Balon.

The France international’s stock has certainly fallen during his time at United, despite him arriving with the reputation of being one of the best players in the world in his position.

Still, Pogba has continued to be linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, so could still find his way to another big club before long.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Dembele in recent times and could do with that kind of quality in their attack.

However, with Pogba not wanted by Barca, it will surely require another kind of deal to bring the former Borussia Dortmund starlet to MUFC.