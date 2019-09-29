Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has hit out at the sorry state of this Manchester United squad after a poor start to the season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, the former England international took aim at the players in particular, singling out Juan Mata and Ashley Young as two sub-standard players who’ve been at the club for far too long.

“I’m sorry to say it, but there are too many players in that team who wouldn’t have even made a squad under ­Ferguson,” Fowler said.

“They are not good enough.

“I look around and see the likes of Juan Mata and Ashley Young still there, still mainstays.

“They’ve been decent players, yes, but are they good enough to carry a Manchester United team? No.”

It is fair to say that neither player has really done enough for United for a while now, and most Red Devils fans will surely agree with Fowler’s analysis, even if it does make for painful reading.

Man Utd take on Arsenal on Monday night and have an excellent record against the Gunners, though even that must be under threat now as they lose that old fear factor that they used to have at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be under pressure if results don’t improve soon, but it is true that he has a big job on his hands to clear out players like Mata and Young and building a squad more to his liking.