Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson for £20million after David de Gea’s recent decision to sign a new contract.

The 22-year-old now looks highly unlikely to make himself a regular in the Man Utd first-team any time soon, despite looking a decent prospect whilst out on loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson notably dropped a real clanger in the Premier League this weekend as he let Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot slip through his hands to hand Liverpool the winning goal at Bramall Lane.

Still, United seemingly anticipate they could get decent money from selling him in the summer and have put a £20m asking price on his head, according to the Sun.

MUFC fans will probably feel that, on balance, this is the right move, with De Gea clearly the superior player, even if he has gone through a bit of a rough patch recently.

In general, however, the Spanish shot-stopper has been world class for the Red Devils and fans will hope he can now get back to his best without the distraction of his contract saga hanging over him.