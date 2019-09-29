Manchester United have reportedly remained in talks over re-signing 16-year-old forward Mipo Odubeko after his recent departure from the club.

The highly-rated young Irishman is now a target for West Ham, who are also negotiating with Man Utd even though the player is technically no longer under contract there.

This is because, according to 90min, the Hammers and other interested clubs would owe United compensation for Odubeko, who is also attracting interest from across Europe.

This bright prospect is also linked by 90min with big names like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, so it’s clear United are going to struggle to persuade him to return.

This is a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has done well since taking over as manager to ensure academy players get a look-in in the MUFC first-team.

Mason Greenwood is the best example of a talented youngster fast-tracked into the Red Devils’ first-team, while the likes of Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong have also had opportunities.

Odubeko clearly wants to continue his development elsewhere, and 90min suggest West Ham are in pole position to snap him up.