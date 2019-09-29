Manchester United have not made the best start to the season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is surely only a few more bad results away from facing serious threat of the sack.

Not only have the Red Devils’ results been poor, but there’s not a great deal in the performances to suggest things will get better any time soon as so many players perform below their true potential.

Of course, Solskjaer did not inherit the easiest situation at Old Trafford, but we’ve seen in recent years that they’re ready to pull the trigger if the manager can’t get the results they want.

It could be tough to replace the Norwegian tactician, but Ladbrokes have been in touch to give us the latest odds on who could be in next for Man Utd.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve got Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino as the favourite, though it’s pretty close between him and out-of-work former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is next, followed by club legend Michael Carrick, who is surprisingly high given his lack of experience, having only served as part of Solskjaer’s coaching team so far.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Poch is clearly unhappy at Spurs while the pressure is mounting for Solskjaer at United. Put the two together and it’s no surprise to see the Argentine favourite to replace Ole at Old Trafford.”

Next Man United Manager odds (Ladbrokes)