Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured fans that the club will be looking to sign a player in this key area in the January transfer window.

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replied with “of course” when he was asked whether or not the Red Devils will be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Manchester outfit have lacked a cutting edge in the final third so far this season.

United moved on high-profile attackers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan this summer and the current crop of stars haven’t filled the void just yet.

Only seven sides have scored less goals than the Red Devils this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only put the ball into the back of the net eight times this season.

Half of those came in the side’s opening day victory against rivals Chelsea. Four goals in five games is nowhere near good enough for a side that are hoping to finish in the top four

Here’s what the Norwegian had to say on United’s need to strengthen up top:

“Of course. We let Alexis and Romelu go and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s a forward that next time we’re going to recruit. We’re looking for some creativity and goals.”

“We need to score more goals, definitely, and that’s what I’ve said here, we’re working on improving relationships, the patterns, the understanding.”

“We’ve started in one end with the foundation, we’ve done great defensively, but we’re not happy with the return going forward.”

United’s primary attacking outlet has become young sensation Mason Greenwood following the injuries and inconsistent displays from stars Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Greenwood will have the weight of the entire club on his shoulders, it could be quite difficult for the ace to score his first Premier League goal against heated rivals Arsenal.

As well as adding a striker, it’s clear that the Red Devils need to add a world class playmaker in the future. United have drifted through games far too often this season, they massively need to improve on their chance creation.