Sometimes a veteran signing for a year or two can have a huge impact on a team. Of course it’s hard for the fans to get overly excited because it’s not a long term option, but if you have a young promising squad then it could make a big difference.

Although Man United have struggled for goals recently, players like Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have potential and could go on to be top class forwards. They just need to develop and an experienced head could give them a proven example to follow.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli striker Dries Mertens looks likely to leave the club this Summer on a free transfer. He does turn 33 next May, but his past record and experience would make him the ideal signing to help boost the Old Trafford attack for a couple of seasons.

He used to be an attacking midfielder/winger and only really became a prolific goalscorer over the past few seasons. Since 2016, he’s scored 66 goals in Serie A for Napoli so has proven experience of getting goals and leading the line for a Champions League club.

His versatility would also be extremely useful, allowing him to interchange with the wide forwards or an attacking midfielder to drag the defenders around and create space for others.

He’s already shown he can adapt to different leagues, and the Calciomercato report suggests he’s looking for one final payday/challenge before he retires. United are going to struggle to sign a proven top quality striker in their prime, so they need to take a chance on a young prospect or sign someone older.

If Solskjaer does believe in his young players and even wants to add someone like Erling Haaland, having an experienced professional to learn from who can still contribute at a high level would be a fantstic addition to the squad.

Admittedly he might want a big weekly wage, but with no transfer fee it would be a risk worth taking for a couple of seasons.