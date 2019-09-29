Tottenham players reportedly seem increasingly convinced that manager Mauricio Pochettino is edging closer to leaving the club as he eyes the Manchester United job.

The Argentine has worked wonders at Spurs during his five years in north London, but the wheels appear to be coming off his project in recent times.

Tottenham beat Southampton 2-1 this weekend but have generally been in poor form for some time now, and that could lead to the club and manager parting ways in the near future.

Pochettino has often been linked with bigger teams and Man Utd are one of the main names to come up when speculating over his potential next move.

According to the Sun, a growing number of Spurs players think the 47-year-old will now leave the club at the next opportunity and think United would be his preferred next destination.

This makes sense for the Red Devils as they continue to struggle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with an upgrade in the dugout surely needed.

The Norwegian was a gamble when hired after a successful stint as interim manager last season, and Pochettino would surely improve the team’s fortunes after showing his credentials at Spurs.