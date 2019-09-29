Real Madrid eye Megan Rapinoe as the marquee signing for newly created woman’s team

Woman’s football has grown incredibly over the past few years, with both the club and international sides benefiting from increased coverage. It’s surprising that some of the world’s most established men’s sides still don’t have a female team yet.

Real Madrid are finally set to start a female team from next year, and naturally they aren’t content with trying to consolidate in their first season, they expect to have a team that challenges for titles straight away.

That means they will need to attract some star names. According to a report in AS they might be looking at bringing in one of the best known names right now.

Megan Rapinoe is a fantastic player but is also well known for her speeches and interviews off the field. As a result she’s probably the best known female player at the moment.

The AS report confirms that the team will be created for 2020, so they are looking at trying to start a project to bring Rapinoe to Madrid.

The report goes on to say that Rapinoe had admitted she might want to end her career in Spain, but it’s not clear at this point if she would be interested in making the move to Real. You can be sure if there is one team in the world willing to throw money around for a new signing it’s Real Madrid.