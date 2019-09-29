Menu

Loads of fans troll Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard as shocking stat emerges

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid summer signing Eden Hazard has not got off to the best start at the club by any stretch of the imagination.

Remarkably, the Belgium international, who was consistently world class throughout his time at Chelsea, has totally failed to make an impact at the Bernabeu so far.

MORE: Premier League side eye move for £20m-rated Real Madrid ace

Hazard had another quiet game for Real as they played out a dull 0-0 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid this weekend, and he’s yet to register a single goal or assist for his new club.

Loads of fans are now trolling Hazard over this as it’s emerged that even Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is doing better than him in this department.

More Stories / Latest News

The German shot-stopper is known for being decent with his feet, and he managed to set up a goal for Luis Suarez as Barcelona beat Getafe.

We imagine things will look a little different by the end of the season, but for now Hazard is being reminded of this pretty brutal stat by these fans on Twitter…

More Stories Eden Hazard Marc-Andre ter Stegen